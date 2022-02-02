Acer’s Nitro 24-inch 1080p 270Hz monitor is perfect for fast-paced PC setups at low of $250

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 23.8-inch 1080p 270Hz Gaming Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Down $45 from its normal going rate of $295, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this specific model. With AMD FreeSync Premium in tow alongside a 99% sRGB color gamut and Acer HDR400, this monitor is perfect for setups that need a smooth experience. The 270Hz refresh rate is perfect for fast-paced gaming in titles like CS:GO, Call of Duty Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and others too. There’s a 0.5ms response time, 400-nit brightness, and more in tow as well. For inputs, you’ll find DisplayPort 1.2 as well as two HDMI 2.0 for plugging in various items. Head below for more.

If you don’t need 270Hz as a refresh rate, then AOC’s 24-inch 1080p 165Hz monitor is available for $197 on Amazon. This saves $53 over the deal above while still scoring a similarly-sized display that has a fast refresh rate. Sure, 165Hz isn’t as fast as 270Hz, but most modern systems won’t push past 144Hz so either is fine for most PCs.

Is it time to give your PC an upgrade? Well, the RTX 3060 is a worthy GPU to run either monitor above. We recently went hands-on to see if the one year old graphics card is still worth it, and found the answer to be a resounding “yes.” After checking out that review, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your desk setup.

More on the Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor:

AMD FreeSync Premium Technology | Color Gamut: 99% sRGB | Acer HDR400

Zero-Frame Design | 2 Speakers, 2 Watts per Speaker

Refresh Rate: Up to 270Hz | Response Time: Up to 0.5ms | Brightness: 400 nits | Pixel Pitch: 0.275mm

