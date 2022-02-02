Add Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, more back to your MacBook with this USB-C hub at $32

Baseus US Tech (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $31.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 20% discount and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this specific model. In fact, it’s even more budget-friendly then the 6-in-1 option that’s normally the lower-cost choice from Baseus. Delivering 4K30 HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, 100W USB-C PD passthrough charging, and more, you’ll find that it’s the perfect all-in-one solution for adding ports and capability into your mobile setup. On top of that, it’s fairly sleek and compact package that easily slides into a purse, backpack, or laptop bag. head below for more.

If you’re alright with losing out on Gigabit Ethernet and 100W charging passthrough, then this 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $20.50 is a great choice at Amazon. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to cash in on the 10% discount here. You’ll still net USB-C, SD/microSD, as well as 4K30 HDMI support.

Either USB-C hub would pair perfectly with Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro that’s currently on sale for $100 off. This is a match for the best prices that we’ve seen since Black Friday and make now a great time to upgrade your on-the-go computing setup. For other Apple gear discounts, we have a dedicated guide for you to browse through that’s constantly being updated with the latest deals from around the web.

More on the Baseus 8-in-1 USB-C Hub:

Plug a single interface to connect to a variety of devices, it turns a usb c port into 8 ports for data transfer, display expansion, internet connection and charging. As a new content of powerful usb c docking station with PD charging port, 4K HDMI port, SD/TF card slot, 1000M ethernet Port, 3 super speed USB-A 3.0 Ports.

USB C adapter with 100W type-c charging port, keeping your laptops charged while you’re using all the other functions of the thunderbolt dock. 3*USB-A 3.0 ports support transmission speed rates up to 5 Gbps, 10X faster than USB 2.0, an HD movie can be transferred within seconds. Built in SD and TF slots for easy access to files from universal TF and Micro SD Memory Card simultaneously.

HDMI port directly stream 4K video to TV, monitors or projector. With a single laptop docking station, you can enjoy cinema-grade visual effects. 1000Mbps RJ45 Ethernet port backwards with 100Mbps/10Mbps RJ45 LAN, ensure a more stable and faster wired network connection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!