Add two LED head lights to your DIY tool kit while they’re on sale for $11 (Reg. $20)

MIDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of GearLight LED Head Lamps for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from a $20 normal going rate and $16 sale right now, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since Black Friday. These head lamps offer a runtime of up to 10 hours per set of AAA batteries and offer seven different lighting modes. This includes white strobe if needed and a red beam for safety on top of various brightness options. The versatile design allows for up to 45 degrees of adjustability depending on where you need the light aimed, too. Head below for more.

The OLIGHT I3E EOS is my go-to recommendation for people who need a portable flashlight on a budget. I carry one on me daily and absolutely love it. The single AAA battery lasts months with semi-frequent use and you’ll find the 90-lumens brightness plenty for most situations. Plus, at just $10, it’s hard to pass up given the quality the flashlight offers.

If it’s portable lighting you’re after, consider picking up the Eve Flare that’s on sale for $75 right now. Coming in at a 25% discount from its normal going rate, which matches the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. If that sounds intriguing, check out our previous coverage to find out more about this unique lamp.

More on the GearLight LED Head Lamp:

These powerful hands-free LED camping lights generate a brilliant, long-lasting beam with daylight color and definition. They even have a runtime of up to 10+ hours (on the low setting).

The removable, washable, and adjustable headband on this LED headlamp comfortably fits adults and children alike. Weighing only 3 oz with batteries, it is the ideal head light for outdoor adventurers.

Our premium head lights are designed with a 45 degree adjustable head to direct light exactly where you need it. Choose from 7 different lighting modes from white strobe to red beam for safety.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!