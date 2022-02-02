Score an Echo Dot with 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just $13 ($50 value)

After launching over the holiday season, one of Amazon’s most popular promotions has returned. Right now, first-time Echo owners can bring home a third-generation Echo Dot for $4.99 when signing up for a Music Unlimited subscription. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with the plan costing $10 normally or $8 for subscribers to Amazon’s 2-day delivery service. You’ll need this to be your first Echo device in order to lock-in the promotion. You’d normally pay $40 for the speaker alone with the service adding another $10 of value on top. Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot makes for quite the compelling smart speaker at just $1, delivering Alexa alongside a collection of other features like smart home control, Apple Music, and more. Plus with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks, too.

At just $13 total, there’s really no beating the lead deal. It’s one of those offers that seems too good to be true with such rock-bottom pricing. The only real downside is that the promotion is for first-time Amazon Echo owners.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts for upgrading your Alexa setup. While you’re not going to find anything for just $5, there are plenty of smart lights and other accessories up for the taking at some of the lowest prices to start out your smart home journey in 2022.

Terms and Conditions:

This is a limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members only) and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for$ 4.99, total price of $14.98 ($12.98 for Prime members only). Items must be purchased on a single order. Only first time device owners of an Amazon Echo device are eligible for this promotion. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable taxes until you cancel. Offer good while supplies last.

