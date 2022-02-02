Amazon’s car vacuum with detailing nozzles is now down at $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+)

Woot is now offering the Amazon Basics Portable Lightweight Vacuum for Car Cleaning at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed at just shy of $30 on Amazon and typically selling for very close to that price, today’s deal is within cents of the one-time low we tracked on Amazon last year and the best price we can find. This is a portable “lightweight” vacuum for wet and dry car interior detailing. It has a 4000Pa suction motor with a 16.4 foot power cord that can be plugged into a car cigarette lighter port and includes a HEPA filter, three interchangeable nozzles, as well as a carrying bag. This “compact device is perfect for storing in the garage or trunk for quick cleanups, liquid spills, or removing dirt and debris from the floors, console, and seats.” Additional details below.

There are a few cordless and smaller car vacuums on Amazon for a touch less right now, but none that are as popular or from a brand we are familiar with. If you’re looking for something quick and easy you can throw in the trunk to ensure the inside of your vehicle stays tidy, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration.

We are also still tracking Anker’s H11 Pure Cordless Hand Vacuum down at $29.50 via Walmart. This one won’t tether you to the outlet and provides an even more modern design alongside a novel ozone purification setting, but it will cost you nearly double the price of today’s Amazon variant. Having said that, it is also far more convenient and can be used anywhere in your home, office, or vehicle.

More on the Amazon Basics Portable Lightweight Car Vacuum:

Keep your car spotless on-the-go with the AmazonBasics Portable Lightweight Vacuum for cars. This compact device is perfect for storing in the garage or trunk for quick cleanups, liquid spills, or removing dirt and debris from the floors, console, and seats. A great choice for car detailing and other use, the vacuum offers convenience and reliability in one.

