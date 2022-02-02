Horizon Forbidden West hits this month: Collector’s guide pre-order now $30 (Reg. $50)

With the highly-anticipated Horizon Forbidden West set for release in just a couple short weeks, we have now spotted a notable deal on the official strategy guide for Aloy’s next adventure. Amazon is now offering the official hardcover Horizon Forbidden West Strategy Guide for $29.99 shipped. The regularly $50 pre-order is now at the lowest we have tracked with a release date set for March 31. Along with the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, you will be charged the lowest price it hits before then no matter how much you pay now. While this is the strategy guide, it also makes for a wonderful art book in the game room or collection with detailed imagery and information about the game world, the machines that populate it, and more. It also covers the game’s various quests, weapons, outfits, and skills available in Aloy’s arsenal. More details below.

If you’re still looking to bring a piece of the original Horizon game home, you can score the hardcover Art of Horizon Zero Dawn book at $21.50 Prime shipped right now. This one delivers nearly 200-pages of images, sketches, and concept art, alongside commentary from the artists and creators of the game.

You’ll also want to check out the Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck set LEGO is slated to launch in 2022. Then dive into our latest feature on Horizon Forbidden West to learn more about the game’s new abilities and combat mechanics.

More on the Horizon Forbidden West Official Strategy Guide:

The Forbidden West is as sprawling and beautiful an open world as any yet created. It’s also a very dangerous place—a corrupted land, filled with warring factions and deadly machines. There’s a lot more to learn about the world that Aloy inhabits, and if you want to see it all you’ll need help surviving. After many months working closely with the developers at Guerrilla, Future Press is proud to present the complete official guide to Horizon Forbidden West. This premium, 600+ page hardback book goes into exacting detail on every part of an equally massive game.

