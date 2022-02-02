Microsoft’s ice blue Surface Laptop 4 with i7 and 16GB of RAM falls to Amazon low at $1,447.50

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB in Ice Blue for $1,447.59 shipped. Originally $1,699, the other colorways for this laptop are on sale for $1,500 right now and today’s deal marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Packing an 11th Generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop is ready to handle your daily tasks with ease. There’s 512GB of speedy SSD storage in tow as well, which gives plenty of room for storing media, photos, documents, and more offline. The Omnisonic Speakers offer Dolby Atmos support and there’s even a 720p camera for taking video calls while on-the-go. On top of all that, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free as soon as it arrives. Take a closer look in our launch coverage then head below for more.

If you’re looking to get a solid laptop under $1,000, let alone $1,400, then consider picking up the Acer Nitro 15. It’s available on Amazon for $808 and delivers a pretty good experience for the price. Instead of an i7, you’ll get an i5 processor but gain the RTX 3050 graphics card. This delivers ray tracing graphics alongside DLSS and DLAA support, which pairs well with the 144Hz display.

Be sure to give our PC gaming guide a look for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find deals like Acer’s 24-inch 270Hz monitor which is on sale for $250 right now. Plus, Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB PC gaming headset is discounted to $65, which is a full 50% off its normal going rate.

More on the Surface Laptop 4:

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos.

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!