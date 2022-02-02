Step your portable storage up to 4TB with WD’s 1,050MB/s USB-C SSD at $450 (Reg. $530+)

Amazon is now offering WD 4TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $680 at B&H where it is currently matched at $450, this is as much as $230 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model has sold for between $530 and $650 at Amazon over the last year where we have only seen it go for less twice at $430. Much like the SanDisk Extreme models that we still have on sale, this one can transfer data at up to 1,050MB/s and is among the best options in the price range. It is password enabled with 256-bit AES hardware encryption as well as being compatible with USB 3.2 Gen-2, USB-C, and older USB-A connections. WD says it can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet as well as being “shock and vibration resistant.” Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

If you can do with a smaller capacity, we also still have the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD on sale for $220 shipped in our previous portable solid-state drive roundup. You’ll also find additional options from WD and Crucial starting from $140 shipped there as well.

On the internal side of things, Western Digital’s new WD_BLACK SN770 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD has been unveiled alongside the new PS5-ready PCIe Gen4 models from CORSAIR as well. Just be sure to check out this more affordable model from Sabrent with 1TB options still on sale from $85 alongside other capacities waiting in our previous roundup.

More on the WD 4TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!