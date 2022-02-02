Protect your Nintendo Switch with the Amazon Basics Vault Case for $16 (Save 29%)

Amazon is now offering the Amazon Basics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch in Black for $15.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally priced around $23, not only are you scoring a 29% discount, but also landing the best deal we’ve seen on this product in over a year. This heavy-duty case comes prepped with a hard shell and thick interior. It can neatly fit your Nintendo Switch (10.5 by 5.4 by 1.8-inches) with Joy-Con controllers along with eight Switch game cartridges. It’s perfect to throw into a travel bag and not have to worry about it cracking or breaking. Available in a sleek black, this case is essential to any Switch owner. Head below for more.

If you’re a hard-core Nintendo fan, and a case that can only hold eight game cartridges seems too low for you, then consider adding on the Amazon Basics Game Storage Case for just $9. With the ability to store an additional 24 games in a small compact case, you’ll save space and time without having to dig through your room to find your favorite game. And in a stylish bright red, this case will be easy to find and will keep your games safe.

Looking to game in comfort? Opt for grabbing the YSSOA Gaming Office High Ergonomic Swivel Chair in red for $100 over on Amazon. Matching your new game storage case, this gaming chair offers relaxation to the fullest with a retractable footrest and a high back to support your spine and hip stress while gaming.

More on the Amazon Basics Vault case for Nintendo Switch:

Heavy-duty hard-shell case designed to protect your Nintendo Switch. Neatly stores 1 Switch with Joy-con controllers and 8 Switch game cartridges. Ideal for carrying, organizing, and protecting your Switch. Dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength. Sleek black color; backed by an Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty. Only works for Nintendo Switch regular model, not compatible with Nintendo Switch OLED model.

