Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB PC headset upgrades your gaming setup for $65 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Premium PC Gaming Headset for $64.99 shipped. Normally up to $130, today’s deal not only saves you 50% but also marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This headset offers the “ultimate personalization and gaming immersion” thanks to Razer Chroma integration. This allows you to sync the RGB color with Philips Hue, other Razer gear, and additional partners. There’s also THX 7.1-channel surround sound compatibility for ‘in-game immersion” and the cooling gel-infused cushions deliver all-day content. When it comes to adjusting your audio, there are on-earcup controls that let you turn on and off THX Spatial and the volume up or down. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive then head below for more information.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset. Still made by Razer, you’ll find this headset ditches its USB connectivity for a more traditional 3.5mm plug. While you’ll lose out on Razer Chroma integration here, it makes this headset more versatile as it can now work with Switch, Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and more. Coming in at $40, you’ll also save $15 from the Kraken Ultimate above, making it more budget-friendly as well.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Logitech StreamCam webcam that’s on sale for $150 right now. Coming in at $20 off, this webcam is perfect for streaming thanks to its 1080p 60FPS specs which pair it perfectly with your high-end gaming setup. On top of that, you can mount the camera either vertically or horizontally depending on what view you’re going for, making it even more versatile.

More on the Razer Kraken Ultimate PC Gaming Headset:

Ultimate Personalization and Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Offers effortless, full integration with popular game titles and syncs with Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 plus partners; supports 16.8 million colors

THX 7.1 Surround Sound Capable: Provides industry-leading audio realism for in-game immersion by providing accurate spatial audio information beyond standard 7.1 surround sound directional cues

All-Day Comfort: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!