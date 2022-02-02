Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale offers best-selling styles from $50 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

For a limited time only, Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale offers select styles from $49.99. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Before you head out into the snow, be sure to grab the Ice Bay 2 Boots that are marked down to $139 and originally sold for $200. These boots are completely waterproof and have a shearling lining that promotes warmth. This style also features Sperry’s most advanced traction technology and a taller design to help you trek through the snow. It also has large pulls on the side to help get your boots on or off in a breeze. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ice Bay 2 Boots $139 (Orig. $200)
- Cold Bay Chukka w/ Thinsulate Boots $77 (Orig. $110)
- Authentic Original PLUSHWAVE Lug Chukka Boots $91 (Orig. $130)
- Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots $50 (Orig. $95)
- Striper Storm Chukka Boots $50 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals….
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Sparkle Textile Duck Boots $50 (Orig. $100)
- Torrent Lace-Up Boots $128 (Orig. $160)
- Saltwater Alpine Duck Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Coastal PLUSHWAVE Chelsea Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- Saltwater Tall Nylon Duck Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
