Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale offers best-selling styles from $50 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

For a limited time only, Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale offers select styles from $49.99. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Before you head out into the snow, be sure to grab the Ice Bay 2 Boots that are marked down to $139 and originally sold for $200. These boots are completely waterproof and have a shearling lining that promotes warmth. This style also features Sperry’s most advanced traction technology and a taller design to help you trek through the snow. It also has large pulls on the side to help get your boots on or off in a breeze. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!