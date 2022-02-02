Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Starlight – Explore the Stars, One Deck Dungeon, more

Wednesday’s best iOS app deals and Mac titles are now up for the taking. But we also spotted all five AirPods Max styles on sale alongside Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros and everything else in our Apple deal hub right here. As for today’s apps, we have titles like Starlight – Explore the Stars, Tales From The Crossing, One Deck Dungeon, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Tales From The Crossing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cards! – MonkeyBox 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blogg for Blogger: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Amiibomb – NFC Tool for Amiibo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LE05: Digitalism 2000 + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: ONE METEO – local weather: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drum Beats+ Rhythm Machine: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain School: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Attack TD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Headshot Camera for Portraits: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Photo Power Tools: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Starlight:

Point your iPhone or iPad like a magic lens into the night sky, and see in real time what stars, planets, and constellations hover above. Stargazing has never been so easy! This app is a streamlined starmap that is gorgeous to look at. See constellations come to life against a vibrant backdrop of stars, each colored according to their actual stellar classification. Track the movement of planets. See the phases of the moon. Discover detailed information about stars. Amaze your friends and educate your kids with this impressive app.

