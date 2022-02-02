Work or game in comfort with this high back swivel chair for $100 (Save 39%)

Amazon is now offering the YSSOA Gaming Office High Back Ergonomic Swivel Chair in red for $99.99 shipped. Normally priced at $164, not only are you saving $64 with this offer, but also scoring the lowest price this product has seen through Amazon. Upgrade your home office or gaming setup with this comfortable and trendy gaming chair. Soft high-density sponge cushioning ensures ultimate relaxation and with features like a retractable footrest, between a 90 and 120-degree back adjustment recline, and a high back to support your spine and relieve hip pressure makes for a perfect chair. Not to mention the bright red contrasting with black to add a wonderful pop of color into your home. Head below for more.

If you’re searching for a chair that provides the same comfort as the last, but less expensive and not as flashy, then consider the Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming Swivel Chair for $50 on Amazon. You’ll still get a high back for support, an ergonomic design, and breathable fabric for a comfortable seat. You lose out on the foot rest and high recline like the last offer, but for a substitute saving you about $50, this chair is a solid alternative.

While upgrading your office or gaming setup, why not add a new headset into the mix? The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Premium PC Gaming Headset is being offered on Amazon for $65. With THX 7.1-channel surround sound compatibility and Razer Chroma integration allowing the RGB color to sync with Philips Hue and other Razer gear, this headset offers some of the necessitates for a gamer.

More on the YSSOA Gaming Office Ergonomic Swivel Chair:

This gaming chair is multifunctional. The ergonomic computer chair with the high-density cushion seat, the high backrest and the wide armrests will become your favorite. Every single part of this chair can be adjusted to your height and body. It is perfect for passionate gamers, but also for office workers who wish to be more comfortable while they work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!