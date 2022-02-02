YETI’s rugged Tote Bag with tablet and MacBook pockets now more than $100 off (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the 16L YETI Crossroads Tote Bag for $77.99 in black or navy with free shipping for Prime members. This bag typically sells for $180 at places like Moosejaw and around the same at Amazon (if you can find it in stock), leaving you a savings of more than $100 with today’s deal. While YETI doesn’t sell this particularly tote anymore, now’s your chance to score the high-end bag with a massive discount. Features include a laptop pocket for machines up to 15-inches in size alongside stash pockets for things like your tablet and a zippered exterior compartment with magnetic expansion. Built with 1000D nylon and lined with a 420D ripstop material, it also has a stand-up base to make it easy to get things in and out of it wherever you might be. Rated 4+ stars at Moosejaw. More details below.

If the robust and durable YETI treatment isn’t exciting you, check out this Carhartt Legacy Tote. It comes in at just $30 shipped on Amazon and, while it might not be quite as rugged, it is designed to with “Rain Defender” repellant and features a more industrial look to it.

This morning saw a host of leather bags and wallets go up to 35% off via Amazon’s Gold Box, but with Valentine’s Day around the corner now, you might be better off with the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You’ll find up to 75% off handbags, wallets, and more for the big holiday this month and everything is neatly organized for you in our coverage from earlier today right here. Swing by our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the YETI Crossroads Tote Bag:

The everyday is a different kind of adventure, and one that still requires a no-frills, all-work bag featuring a streamlined design that holds all you need without feeling bulky under your arm.

STASH POCKETS – A designated place for your tablet, and capable of expanding outward to accommodate more as needed and a zippered exterior pocket with magnetic expansion for easy access.

LAPTOP POCKET – With shock-absorbing foam to help protect your 15” or smaller laptop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!