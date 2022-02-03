Relax with the heated InvoSpa Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager while it’s down at $34 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager for $33.97 shipped. Regularly in the $50 range, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, within a few bucks of our holiday mention last year, and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for something affordable to help with neck pain or just to relax after a tough day’s work, this might very well be it. This model has eight massage roller balls and three adjustable intensity levels with dual directional movement as well as a built-in heat option “used to ease muscle tension, stress and promote blood circulation.” It also includes a carry bag in case you want to take it with you on vacations or to the office and things of that nature. More details below.

There really aren’t ver many comparable options from trustworthy brands in today’s discounted price range. But if it’s just to ease tense muscles after workouts and the like, the Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller might do the trick. It starts at $10.50 Prime shipped and is a best-seller. This one certainly won’t provide that relaxing heat treatment, but it might help loosen you up much the same, and for even less cash.

Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for additional discounts, just be sure to check out this morning’s offer on the Sierra’s Smart Wi-Fi Alexa Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser. This model will add some intelligent aromatherapy to your relaxation sessions and is now 36% off the going rate for today only. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager:

8 Massage roller balls – This shoulder massager comes with 4 Big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, Foot, Tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts to release stress, relieve sore muscles, and help you relax. All this in the InvoSpa shiatsu neck & back massager with heat.

Adjustable intensity – This shiatsu neck massager with heat and shiatsu back massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain. Neck massager for pain relief is all you need!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!