Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hyperforma, Burger Bistro, Baldur’s Gate, more

It’s time for Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals with the best of them now up for the taking below. Apple’s recently-refreshed AirPods Pro with MagSafe case are now on sale at $69 off alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub and its Space Black and Silver Link Bracelets. But for now it’s all about the apps including Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 3, Burger Bistro Story, and Baldur’s Gate, among others. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Word Collage: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixelot: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Hades $16, Ori Collection $11.50, Hollow Knight Void $6, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Tales From The Crossing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cards! – MonkeyBox 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blogg for Blogger: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Amiibomb – NFC Tool for Amiibo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LE05: Digitalism 2000 + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

More on Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!