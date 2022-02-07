Amazon offers GIGABYTE, Acer, and Alienware RTX 3060/3070 gaming laptops from $999

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE G5 KC Gaming Laptop i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 at $999 shipped. Normally $1,100 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen there. However, we did see it fall to $850 at Newegg over the Black Friday season. This laptop will let you game on the go with ease thanks to its built-in RTX 3060 graphics card and 10th Generation i5 processor. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage in tow, on top of a Wi-Fi 6 networking card, full RGB keyboard, and more. Ports include USB-A, SD, Mini DisplayPort, and more. Head below for additional deals.

Ready to further upgrade your gaming setup? Well, our dedicated guide is the best place for you to check in order to save on PC gear. There, you’ll find CORSAIR’s latest 32-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor on sale for a new low of $120 off as well as the first discount we’ve seen on Razer’s new Huntsman V2 keyboards. More of an Apple fan? Be sure to check out the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro which is down to a new Amazon low at $249 off.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with Boost Clock 1425 MHz and Maximum Graphics Power 105 W

10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor H-Series, 15 GB RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD

15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD IPS-Level 144Hz display

