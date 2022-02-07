Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight 2-camera security system hits new low at $180 off, more from $100

-
From $100 $430

Amazon is offering the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 2-Camera Security System for $429.99 shipped. Normally $700, you’re not only saving $180 here, but also scoring a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous mention from late January by an additional $50. While Arlo does offer a premium online cloud subscription service, if you’re not a fan of monthly charges, the base station included with today’s deal offers free local storage with a microSD card. The two cameras included offer 4K HDR recording, allowing you to zoom into recordings, viewing far-off objects with ease. Plus, with 180-degree lenses, you’ll easily be able to see everything the camera is aimed at. On top of that, there’s a built-in seiren if there’s someone in view that shouldn’t be there. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details and then head below for more Arlo deals.

Additional Arlo deals:

For keeping up with your furry friends while away from home, don’t forget that Anker’s Pet Camera with motion detection, treat tossing, and 60-day storage is currently on sale for $170. That’s a savings of $80 from its normal going rate and comes within $10 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Security System:

  • Free local storage – Remotely access your locally secured video camera footage from the included Arlo Smart hub (requires MicroSD card, sold separately)
  • Zoom in to see sharp details – See and record video in 4K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night with your home security camera system
  • Never miss a thing- The home security cameras come with an ultra-wide 180° diagonal viewing angle lens that has an auto image correction to remove fisheye distortion

