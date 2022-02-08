Amazon offers Hanes Double Tough Ankle Socks for $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $10), more

Amazon is currently offering Hanes Men’s Double Tough Ankle Socks 6-Pair Pack in black for $6.29 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $10 and today’s rate is an Amazon all time low. These socks have a moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable and infused with stretch for added comfort. The cushioned insole also adds support and they’re a great option for pairing with boots, sneakers, and more. Head below the jump to find the even more deals.

Another great find is the 12-Pack Gilden Men’s Half-Cushioned Socks that are marked down to $11.98 and regularly can be found for $15. This style is perfect for everyday wear and also style nicely with boots or sneakers alike. They’re half-cushioned for added support and the white coloring is highly versatile.

Finally, you will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals on denim from just $17.

Hanes Double Tough Ankle Socks feature:

  • 50% Polyester, 49% Cotton, 1% Spandex
  • Made in the USA and Imported
  • socks closure
  • Hand Wash Only
  • Maximum Cushioning around the foot (full foot cushion)
  • Double Tough Durability
  • Wicking Cool Comfort Fabric helps wick moisture and keep feet dry

