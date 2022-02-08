Amazon offers Hanes Double Tough Ankle Socks for $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $10), more

Amazon is currently offering Hanes Men’s Double Tough Ankle Socks 6-Pair Pack in black for $6.29 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $10 and today’s rate is an Amazon all time low. These socks have a moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable and infused with stretch for added comfort. The cushioned insole also adds support and they’re a great option for pairing with boots, sneakers, and more. Head below the jump to find the even more deals.

Another great find is the 12-Pack Gilden Men’s Half-Cushioned Socks that are marked down to $11.98 and regularly can be found for $15. This style is perfect for everyday wear and also style nicely with boots or sneakers alike. They’re half-cushioned for added support and the white coloring is highly versatile.

Finally, you will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals on denim from just $17.

Hanes Double Tough Ankle Socks feature:

50% Polyester, 49% Cotton, 1% Spandex

Made in the USA and Imported

socks closure

Hand Wash Only

Maximum Cushioning around the foot (full foot cushion)

Double Tough Durability

Wicking Cool Comfort Fabric helps wick moisture and keep feet dry

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

