Amazon’s Valentine’s Day tea set event from $10: Gift boxes, loose leaf, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vadham Tea (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of tea gift sets and more from $10. One standout is the Vadham Valentine’s Day Glow Assorted Tea Gift Set for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically in the $40 range, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this set. It includes six loose leaf teas in a nice golden flip case. Each tea caddie is filled with product “sourced directly from India’s choice tea gardens” and include flavors like masala chai (spiced black tea), sweet cinnamon, tumeric spice, hibiscus rush, vanilla spiced, and maharaja breakfast (black tea). Head below for additional tea set deals.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Valentine’s Day tea sale for additional gift options starting from $10 Prime shipped. There are a range of gift sets and smaller bundles up for grabs as well as tea bags and additional loose leaf options right here.

The Valentine’s Day sales don’t stop there though. If you’re still on the hunt for a great gift you’ll want to browse through some of the highlight offers listed below:

More on the Vadham Valentine’s Day Glow Assorted Tea Gift Set:

VALENTINES DAY GIFTS FOR GIRLFRIEND – Give a gift of wellness and good health to your loved ones. Delicious Valentine teas in regal and luxurious packaging that makes it the perfect gift for your perfect partner!

BEST GIFT FOR WOMEN & GIRLS – An Exclusive Gift for her with 6 Gold Tin Caddies filled with Award Winning Teas & Presented in a Luxury Gift Box.

FEATURED TEA GIFT BRAND – Vahdam Teas has been featured by Forbes, PopSugar, GMA, O Magazine, Reader’s Digest, USA Today etc. in their 2019 Holiday Gift Guides. Vahdam Teas is the winner of the prestigious SOFI 2019 for the BEST NEW PRODUCT. Additionally, it won 6 Awards at the 2019 World Tea Championships.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!