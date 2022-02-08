Caseology’s ‘sandstone’ anti-fingerprint AirPods 3 case hits Amazon low at $12.50 (30% off)

Alongside our ongoing price drops on Apple’s latest ear buds, the official Caseology Amazon store is now offering its AirPods 3 Legion Case down at $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from Caseology, this case sells for more like $18 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. This is at least 30% off and the best we can find. Featuring a stone and navy colorway, this case is made of “military-grade TPU” for some extra protection alongside an almost “sandstone” textured matte-finish with an anti-fingerprint coating. The wireless charging-compatible sheath also includes a handy carabiner with your purchase so you can clip it on to just about anything. More details below.

If you’re just looking for basic black option, we are also still tracking ESR’s silicone carabiner model down at just $7.50 Prime shipped. This one provides a similar setup with a shock-absorbing silicone for less than our lead deal, but it is a more basic cover with a flat black silicone design.

Be sure to check out our coverage of Oakywood’s handmade Qi-ready wooden AirPods 3 case. Then dive into our hands-on review of the novel Squid Game AirPods covers from CASETiFY. Sporing designs directly from the hit show, you can get a closer look at this carabiner-equipped model in our review feature from late last year right here.

More on the Caseology AirPods 3 Legion Case:

Textured for grip, with matte-finish anti-fingerprint coating

Dual layered with military-grade TPU and PC for exra protection

Easy to carry anywhere with an anti-slip grip and an included carabiner

Wireless charging compatible

Designed for Airpod Case 3rd Generation Compatible with Airpods Case Third Generation (2021)

