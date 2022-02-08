CASETiFY offers buy two get 20% off its popular TikTok-worthy iPhone 13 cases, more

After seeing Casely offer up some big-time iPhone 13 case deals for the holidays, it’s now time for CASETiFY and its popular designs. The brand is well known for is capsule collections, like the Peanuts lineup and the Squid Game gear we went hands-on with, but also features a massive selection of wild designs that stand out from the pack for just about any handset you might carry. That includes both iPhone and Android devices alongside its latest Valentine’s Day promotion. You can now land just about any two cases from CASETiFY and score a solid 20% off at checkout right now. Hit the jump for all fo the details and the CASETiFY Valentine’s Day promo code.

CASETiFY Valentine’s Day sale

Head over to this landing page, add any two cased to your cart, and checkout with code VDAY22 to knock 20% off your order. CASETiFY’s sought-after, TikTok-worthy cases really don’t go on sale very often outside of holiday offers like this one, so now is great time to score yourself or that special someone a couple new covers for their device of choice. Shipping prices vary by item and location.

The CASETiFY Valentine’s Day sale features a massive selection of iPhone 12 and 13 cases, but you’ll also find a selection of its AirPods cases and iPad gear on tap as well. A pair of its popular $60 iPhone 13 Impact Cases will drop down to $96 at checkout using the code above, for example.

Browse through everything in the CASETiFY holiday event right here.

Alongside the latest tea gift box and chocolate sales at Amazon, we have a host of notable Valentine’s Day price drops to browse through in the list below as well:

More on the CASETiFY PP-0008 Case:

Inspired by the globetrotters and worldly users of CASETiFY and Pangram Pangram products, this co-lab collection is inspired by a jetsetter’s journey through the airport, from luggage scan tags (that you can customize!) to boarding passes, airport restaurant bills and more. We’ve introduced fresh designs that you can rep from coast to coast.

