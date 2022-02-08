Dillard’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Callaway, UGG, more

Dillard’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off including top brands including Ralph Lauren, Callaway, Michael Kors, Free People, UGG, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Fleece Long-Sleeve Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. It’s available in eight color options and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, khaki pants, and more. This style has an attached hood as well as a kangaroo pocket to help keep you warm. With over 120 positive reviews from Dillard’s customers, this sweatshirt is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

