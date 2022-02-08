Land an indoor PowerXL BBQ for smoke-free grilling and flat-top breakfasts at $30 (Reg. $59+)

The official Best Buy eBy store is now offering the PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for just $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly on Best Buy where it usually fetches as much as $80. This one typically sells for between $59 and $70 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a quick and easy indoor grill that won’t break the bank, this is a solid option. Even better, it also includes a griddle for flat-top cooking and easy breakfasts wherever you might need them with a non-toxic, non-stick coating. The smokeless design is joined by manual temperature control dial, an 11- by 15.5-inch cooking surface, and a pick-up-and-go form-factor. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

The under $30 indoor grill section Amazon is pretty tight, with little to no options that are more well known than the PowerXL option for less cash out of pocket. You could opt for a simple George Foreman grill at just under $17 Prime shipped, but that’s not quite as versatile overall, despite offering a sort of panini press setup you won’t get with the PowerXL above.

If you’re looking to take your alternate cooking methods up a notch though, there are some great Instant Pot and Ninja deals floating around right now at some of the best prices of the year. Amazon launched its first major Instant Pot sale of the year this past weekend including some of the brand’s latest models with up to $100 in savings and everything is waiting for you right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more cooking deals.

More on the Power XL Indoor Grill and Griddle:

Grill and sear your favorite foods to tender perfection any day of the year with PowerXL’s high-performance electric indoor grill with reversible griddle plate. Premium grill grate heats rapidly and consistently to cook even the thickest steaks evenly without hot spots. Turn the grill grate over and use the flat, multi-purpose griddle surface for eggs, pancakes, crepes, paninis, and much more. With the PowerXL Indoor Grill, you no longer have to wait for good grilling weather to get the same BBQ taste, char-grilled flavor, and gorgeous grill marks on chicken, steaks, ribs, veggies, and more right on your countertop in one compact, easy-to-use, efficient indoor grill.

