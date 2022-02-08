Oakywood Valentine’s Day deals: Wood AirPods covers, iPhone 13 cases, desktop gear, more

Oakywood has now launched its 2022 Valentine’s Day sale. Joining promotional events from HYPER, Twelve South, and Pad & Quill, the Apple gear and desktop accessory maker is now offering 15% off sitewide using code VDAY15 at checkout. This is a great time to land some price drops on the rarely discounted wooden desktop accessories, iPhone 13 cases, and AirPods covers (among many other things) the brand offers. We have had a chance to go hands-on with number of the Oakywood products, including the wood Qi charging pad, desktop shelf, and more, having been nothing but pleased with the experience overall. Head below for more details on the Oakywood Valentine’s Day sale.

Oakywood Valentine’s Day sale

As we mentioned above, you can now knock 15% off your next Oakywood order using code VDAY15 at checkout. This is essentially a sitewide sale that applies to just about everything the brand offers. Shipping varies by product and location it would appear.

That includes its latest wooden AirPods 3 case we featured recently. Featuring your choice of oak or walnut wood finishes, it wraps your precious AirPods 3 case in natural materials that remain wireless charging-friendly. Regularly $45, you can now use the code above to knock the total down to $38.25. This is the lowest price we have tracked since the product launched and the best we can find. Additional details below and in our latest coverage.

You can browse through he rest of the Oakywood Valentine’s Day sale right here and be sure to check out our coverage for more details on a range of its products.

More on the Oakywood AirPods 3 Case:

AirPods 3 Case by Oakywood is a durable solution for your Apple headphones, handcrafted in walnut or oak wood. The refined, manual processing of wood makes the case precisely adhere to the AirPods and provides them with full protection against falls. The wooden case is compatible with QI wireless chargers, easy to assemble, and made in Poland.

