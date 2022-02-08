Treat your special someone to a simplehuman ring light smart mirror at up to $90 off this year

We are now tracking some notable deals on the attractive simplehuman gear including its smart sensor mirrors in refurbished condition. Simplehuman is now offering its certified refurbished sensor mirror pro for $195 shipped. Also matched via its official eBay storefront with a 2-year warranty. Regularly $250 in new condition, this is a $55 price drop and a worth while consideration for anyone looking to bring one of these home for Valentine’s Day and beyond. This one features dual 5x and 10x magnification alongside motion detection to automatically engage the ring light that surrounds it when you sit down in front of it. The rechargeable and cordless design is complemented by Alexa support and smart features via the companion app like light dimming, color temperature control, and more. Head below for more simplehuman deals.

simplehuman is a typically pricey brand, and for good reason. It’s gorgeous and high-tech mirrors make for wonderful makeup table solutions that double as ring lights in many cases. But the certified refurbished deals above and below make for a great way to score a solid deal on them while still securing a 2-year warranty. If you’re looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift for that even more special someone in your life, you could do a whole lot worse than one of these.

simplehuman refurbished mirror deals:

If you’re not sold on the simplehuman quality and design, that are loads of similar options on Amazon for much less. Just don’t expect them to be quite as feature-rich and elegant.

Swing by our home goods deal hub and Valentine’s Day coverage for more.

More on the sensor mirror pro:

Under the wrong lighting, makeup colors can fool you. Inside the mirror’s light ring, specially patterned micro-reflectors disperse light evenly — no light loss or hot spots — while the surgical-grade LEDs provide the full color spectrum to show every detail, every nuance. 5x magnification gives you a comprehensive view your entire face at once in exceptional detail. 10x magnification is ideal for an extremely close-up view for detail work like tweezing and applying eye makeup.

