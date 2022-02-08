Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser removes ‘99.9% of plaque’ at $69.50 (Reg. $100+), more

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser for $69.42 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the lowest we have tracked don Amazon and over a year within a few bucks of the all-time low there. for comparison, it is on sale at Walgreens for $100, down from the regular $120. A great way to supplement your daily brushing and oral care routine, it promotes healthier gums and includes whitening formula to brighten your smile in the process. It is said to remove “99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and is up to 50% more effective for improving gum health than dental floss” as well. Rated 4+ stars at Walgreens. More details below.

You can get in the oral irrigation game for less with the Waterpik Water Flosser Classic Professional model at $43.50 shipped. This one is a little but larger and more cumbersome, nor does it include the teeth whitening treatment, but it is a more affordable option and provides much of the same cleaning prowess otherwise.

WHITER TEETH, HEALTHIER GUMS: The Waterpik Whitening Professional Water Flosser provides all the clinically proven benefits of water flossing plus extra teeth whitening, restores your teeth’s natural whiteness in just 4 weeks while you floss

REMOVE STAINS: Removes up to 25 percent more stains than brushing alone, removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas, and is up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health than dental floss

30 WHITENING TABLETS: As gentle as regular toothpaste, use one fresh mint whitening tablet daily. Place in the infuser built into the flosser handle to remove stains from hard to reach areas, between teeth, and at the gum line

