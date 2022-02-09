Ray-Ban and Oakley polarized sunglasses now up to $50 off during Amazon’s Flash Sale

Amazon is currently offering up to $50 off Ray-Ban and Oakley polarized sunglasses for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Our top pick from this sale is the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $150, which is $50 off the original rate. These sunglasses are highly durable, feature a polarized lens, and can be dressed up or down. They’re available in several color options and the lens are scratch-resistant. Better yet, each pair of sunglasses comes in a leather case for carrying. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks include:

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses feature:

To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these New Wayfarer sunglasses are polarized and coated with 100% UV protection. The 55 mm x 41 mm lenses are durable and polarized.

The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer sunglasses feature the legendary Ray-Ban polarized lenses that improve clarity and contrast, while reducing glare and eye-strain. Made from high-quality scratch-resistant glass.

The classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer is a fashionable, comfortable, and strong pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses made for both men and women. The combination of the durable plastic frame with crystal green glass lenses is legendary.

