Amazon's USB condenser microphone with desk stand upgrades your Zoom setup for $36

Reg. $43 $36

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod for $36.07 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $43 and today’s deal is the lowest that we’ve tracked since mid-2021 when it fell to $33. If you’re tired of using the built-in microphone of your laptop or webcam, this is a solid upgrade all around. There’s a single-capsule condenser pickup here with a unidirectional pattern, which will let you enjoy “excellent sound quality” while recording your voice or taking part in meetings. It uses plug-and-play USB connectivity with a 4.9-foot cord and included 3-legged tripod stand. Head below for more.

Ditch the Amazon Basics namesake and instead opt for this USB microphone at $20 on Amazon. It features a slightly different overall design but still connects to your computer over USB and comes with a desktop stand. While not from a well-known brand, this microphone does deliver 192kHz/24-bit recording, which is pretty high-quality for this price point.

For a higher-end offering, Anker’s PowerCast M300 USB Microphone is currently on sale for $43 from its normal $50 going rate. This marks one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked for the recently-released microphone and comes along with several other Anker discounts priced from $11, so be sure to check out our previous roundup to find all the ways you can save.

