Skip the Instant Pot tax with Bella’s regularly $110 black steel 6-qt. air fryer at $50 (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer at $49.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $110 at Best Buy, this is $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have some 2021 Instant brand air fryers on sale right now, you certainly won’t find one of those in the $50 price range. Alongside the sleek black stainless steel finish, this one will provide essentially the same results just without all of the smart presets. Even still, it will deliver 1500W of power with the ability to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or crisp up to 5-pounds of food at a time with a digital touchscreen control panel and automatic shut-off for safety reasons. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already one of the most affordable 6-quart solutions from a trusted brand, if you can do with a smaller model you’ll also be able to save some cash. The Chefman TurboFry is always a great option at $37 shipped on Amazon, but it is certainly planted in the personal-sized category with its 2-quart capacity.

If you’re in the market for an indoor grill, this PowerXL is still on sale for just $30 shipped and will double as a griddle for flat top cooking and easy breakfasts just about anywhere you might need it. This deal won’t last forever so jump on it now and then head over to our home goods hub for even more personal care and cooking offers.

More on the Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer:

Whatever you can deep fry, you can air fry. The Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer provides a healthy alternative to traditional deep frying. Thoughtfully designed with sleek touch-activated illumination and sleek black stainless steel design, this air fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven with a 5-lb. food capacity ideal for serving 6-8 people. The adjustable thermostat control heats up to 400°F, and the 60-minute automatic shut off timer allows for convenient, stress free cooking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!