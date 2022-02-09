Dive into iOS app development with this Swift 5 programming course, now $20 (Reg. $200)

Since it was launched back in 2014, Swift has been the native programming language of iOS. If you want to start building your own apps, Swift 5 Fundamentals provides two hours of essential knowledge. You can get it today for only $19.99 (Reg. $200) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Designed specifically for iOS, Swift was made to be a fast and efficient replacement for Objective-C. Swift has definitely lived up to that billing over the years, and many companies are looking for people who understand the language. In fact, Swift programmers earn an average salary of over $107,000 a year.

If you want to break into the lucrative world of iOS development, Swift 5 Fundamentals is the best place to start. This two-hour course is beginner-friendly, yet packed with real-world knowledge. Through 29 individual lessons, you discover how to set up your coding environment, write and execute your first program, and start using variables.

The training then dives into key concepts like classes, strings, functions, and if/else statements, with loads of little activities to try. By the end of the two hours, you should have a solid grasp of Swift 5. Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars by previous students, the course is delivered by Mark Lassoff. He is a programmer with two decades of professional experience, and his online courses have been taken by over half a million people to date.

Order now for just $19.99 to get lifetime access to the Swift 5 course, normally priced at $200.

