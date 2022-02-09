Elgato Facecam with uncompressed 1080p60 capturing falls to new low at $165 shipped

Amazon is offering the Elgato Facecam for $164.99 shipped. Down from $200, our last mention was $170 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As Elgato’s first entrance into the webcam world, the Facecam delivers a f/2.4 24mm all-glass Prime Lens that delivers “studio quality” visuals. This comes from the Sony STARVIS sensor that’s “optimized for indoor use” and delivers a true 1080p at 60 FPS to your computer over a single cable. It’s also an uncompressed signal and features up to an 82-degree field of view. Plus, the fixed focus range means you’re always tack sharp. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

While the Facecam is natively USB-C, Elgato fails to provide a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. Instead, it has a USB-A plug on the end of it, which works with some setups, but not all. If you need native USB-C, then spend some of your savings to pick up this CableMatters cable for $18 on Amazon. It’s also quite versatile, as it supports 4K60 video transmission, 100W charging, and more, meaning it’ll work for more devices than just your new webcam.

More on the Elgato Facecam:

Studio quality f/2.4 24 mm* all-glass Elgato Prime Lens

Sony STARVIS Sensor optimized for indoor use

True FHD 1080p resolution at sixty frames per second

Advanced image engine processes maximum data at high speed

