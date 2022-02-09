Govee’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4-probe meat thermometer is perfect for BBQs at $60 (40% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen twice before. This Wi-Fi meat thermometer is perfect for giving your cooking setup a solid upgrade before spring. Something that warmer weather brings is the inevitability of cooking outdoors with grills and smokers. This meat thermometer will allow you to monitor cooking progress without having to even step outside or open the lid, which helps things finish faster. With four probes in tow as well as the app, you’ll be able to keep tabs on multiple zones of your grill or smoker at one time on your phone. Head below for more.

If today’s deal is overkill for your needs, then consider going with a more budget-friendly option like I did. Govee’s single-probe Bluetooth thermometer can be picked up for $13 on Amazon right now. Sure, it doesn’t have Wi-Fi connectivity or four probes, but how often do you need either of those features? The Bluetooth thermometer still offers smartphone connectivity so you can monitor cooks from outside of the kitchen with ease.

Are you not a big outdoor grill fan? Well, right now you can pick up the PowerXL indoor grill for smoke-free grilling. It’ll also function as a flat-top for cooking breakfast and all for just $30. Normally $59 or more, this is a great way to enjoy grilling year-around without having to use any gas or charcoal.

More on the Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer:

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Monitoring: Remotely keep track of wireless meat thermometer temperatures from anywhere at any time using the Govee Home App. Pull up the app on your mobile device and check your temperatures without exposure to excessive heat while cooking.

Smart Alerts: With the Govee Home App, your food will stay safe in the kitchen or oven and be cooked to your liking. When any of your temperatures are outside of your presets, you’ll receive an instant notification on the app and on your digital meat thermometer.

28 USDA-Recommended Preset Temperatures: Ensure the cooking quality of your food with temperature recommendations for up to 14 types of foods.The Govee Home App will provide suggestions based on user needs for grilling.

