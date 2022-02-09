J.Crew Factory Denim Flash Sale offers all styles for $50 shipped + extra 50% off clearance

J.Crew Factory updates your denim with all styles priced at $49.95, with most styles regularly priced at up to $98. Plus, all jeans ship for free when you apply code WOWFREE at checkout. You can also save an extra 50% off all clearance items with code YESPLEASE. One of our top picks from this sale is the Athletic Slim-Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $50 and originally sold for $90. These stretch-infused jeans were designed to promote comfort and the tapered hem is highly-fashionable. Plus, the dark wash design is flattering and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory.
Our top picks for men include:
- Athletic Slim-Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $90)
- Straight-fit Jeans in Vintage Flex $50 (Orig. $90)
- Skinny-fit Flex Jeans $50 (Orig. $90)
- Slim-Fit Rigid Jeans $50 (Orig. $90)
- Quilted Knit Pullover $35 (Orig. $69)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- City Coat $70 (Orig. $238)
- Essential Straight-Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $98)
- 10-inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans $50 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Boyfriend Jeans All-Day Stretch $50 (Orig. $98)
- Flare Crop Jeans in All-Day Stretch $50 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!