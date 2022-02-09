Kodak’s 2022 iOS/Android Dock Plus Instant Photo Printer from $109 (Reg. $155+), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kodak’s official Amazon storefront is now offering up to 27% off a range of its instant cameras and smartphone photo printers. One standout here is the 2022 edition Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer Bundle (80 photo sheets) for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $190 but typically fetching more like $155, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this particular configuration outside of previous-generation bundle offers. Similar bundles like this are selling for $140 at Walmart right now and you can also score this model for $109 in today’s sale but it only comes with 10 sheets, compared to the 80 you’ll get in the bundle. This handy device will both charge your device and “instantly” print photos from it. However, you can also use the Kodak Photo Printer app to send printing jobs from anywhere with “fun augmented reality” and design features at the ready. It supports both border and borderless type photos with 80 sheets included in the package. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals and details below. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s 1-day Kodak sale right here. You’ll find a host of the brand’s popular instant cameras as well as additional portable printer options with deals starting from $80 shipped and the lowest prices we can find right now. 

If you’re looking for something more high-tech to keep your photos on display, look no further than Lenovo’s 21-inch Assistant-powered Smart Frame. Now 50% off the going rate and matching the all-time low set only once before, this smart display sports a 1080p display that can show off your personal photos, digital works of art, and more with Alexa and Google Assistant integration as well. Get all of the details on this offer in our previous coverage right here

More on the Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer:

  • DOCK & CHARGE – With the KODAK Dock Plus photo printer, you can dock your phone to print your favorite photos instantly. This printer also supports reliable and stable Bluetooth connection.
  • LOW PHOTO COST – Why pay more to print? Our KODAK Dock Plus photo printer is the most affordable option to print right from your home. Photos are more affordable if purchased as a printer bundle.
  • SUPERIOR PHOTO QUALITY – KODAK Dock Plus uses 4Pass Technology to print flawless photos instantly. Each photo is printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process so it’s fingerprint proof and water-resistant for long-lasting quality.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals
