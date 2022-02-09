Score rare discounts on LEGO sets: Republic Gunship, Batmobile, Camp Nou stadium, more

Zavvi is now discounting a collection of LEGO sets from a variety of themes, offering rare markdowns when item-specific codes have been applied at checkout. Our favorite is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship at $324.99 shipped with code GUNSHIP. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at the very first price cut since this fan-voted creation launched last August. Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you, but then check out all of the other deals down below.

Notable LEGO deals at Zavvi:

After getting an exclusive first look at the upcoming Boba Fett’s Palace set, this week also saw LEGO unveil the new 1,400-piece Technic McLaren F1 race car. Then make sure to go read up on our two retro reviews from the start of the month, including the original LEGO Jabba’s Palace nearly 20 years after its release and Boba Fett minifigure that started it all.

More details on the LEGO Republic Gunship discount:

Voted for by fans to become a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this mind-blowing, big LEGO set has a display stand with an information plaque and 2 LEGO minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a Star Wars lightsaber. Step-by-step instructions are included, so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!