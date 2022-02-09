LG’s latest UltraFine 32-inch 4K OLED PRO USB-C monitor sees first discount at $500 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the LG UltraFine 32-inch 4K OLED Pro USB-C Monitor for $3,499 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout. This is a $500 discount from its normal going rate and the first discount that we’ve seen on LG’s latest 4K OLED monitor. This high-end monitor features a 4K OLED panel that features a 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut coverage. Pixel dimming is also in tow for high-quality visuals, and HDR support allows it to reproduce as many as 1.07 billion colors. All of that combines with USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs making it the ideal monitor for your professional workstation whether that runs macOS or Windows. Learn more in 9to5Mac’s announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you’re not quite ready to drop $3,499 on a monitor, then maybe we can interest you in LG’s 5K2K UltraWide instead? It can be picked up for $1,497 at Amazon, which is more than $2,000 below the UltraFine 4K OLED Pro above, and you can check it out in our hands-on review to see if the 5K2K is worth it. However, even the 5K2K might be above your budget. Personally, I use AOC’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide 144Hz monitor at my desk and love it. Coming in at $445 on Amazon, it’s over $3,000 below today’s lead deal and will still deliver a fairly premium experience.

Of course, if you’re after a premium gaming monitor, it’s hard to pass up CORSAIR’s 32-inch 165Hz option that’s on sale for $680 right now. Down from its normal going rate of $800, this $120 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on the LG UltraFine 4K OLED Pro Monitor:

Designed for creative professionals the LG UltraFine 32EP950-B 31.5″ 16:9 4K HDR OLED Monitor, delivers exceptional color accuracy alongside a variety of connectivity options to support your video editing workflow. Supporting a 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 Hz, this 4K OLED monitor delivers deliver vibrant colors with high-dynamic range, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB spectrums. At the same time, Pixel Dimming technology adjusts the brightness of each individual pixel to express near perfect contrast.

