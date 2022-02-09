Microsoft’s Ryzen 5 Surface Laptop 4 falls to new low at $200 off

Microsoft is offering its Surface Laptop 4 at up to $200 off in various spec configurations. Our favorite model on sale today is the 13.5-inch Ryzen 5/16GB/256GB at $999.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate at Amazon, up until today you’d have found that this model never went for less than $1,160 there, where it’s now on sale for a low of $1,055. Today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked for this model. This Surface Laptop 4 leverages a custom Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. On top of that, the Omnisonic Speakers pack Dolby Atmos tech and the 720p HD camera offers “sharp video and image quality even in low light.” Of course, a free upgrade to Windows 11 is available upon arrival. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and head below for additional deals.

Looking for a gaming laptop instead? Check out the ASUS ROG Strix G15 is a fantastic alternative. It brings an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor as well as the NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card. This enables you to be able to take advantage of DLSS and DLAA for more efficient gaming. Coming in at $995, it’s $5 below today’s deal and delivers a more powerful solution overall, though that comes at the sacrifice of portability as the ASUS laptop weighs a bit more and isn’t quite as compact.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a number of other gaming laptops on sale from $995 right now. With models from GIGABYTE, Alienware, and MSI discounted, there’s plenty of other ways to save here. Also, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for additional deals to upgrade your Windows-powered workstation.

More on the Surface Laptop 4:

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking. Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

