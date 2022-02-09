Nautica offers 50% off sitewide + up to 70% off clearance items from $5

Nautica takes 50% off sitewide as well as up to 70% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim with the Relaxed Fit Jeans for men that are marked down to $33 and originally sold for $55. These jeans have a five pocket design and tapered hem that’s flattering as well as can be rolled for a different look. The relaxed fit was also made to promote comfort and with over 350 reviews from Nautica customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the GAP Activewear Event that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and deals starting at $10.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!