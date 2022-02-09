Nautica offers 50% off sitewide + up to 70% off clearance items from $5

Nautica takes 50% off sitewide as well as up to 70% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim with the Relaxed Fit Jeans for men that are marked down to $33 and originally sold for $55. These jeans have a five pocket design and tapered hem that’s flattering as well as can be rolled for a different look. The relaxed fit was also made to promote comfort and with over 350 reviews from Nautica customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Fit Striped Deck Polo Shirt $16 (Orig. $55)
- Navtech Quarter-Zip Sweater $18 (Orig. $60)
- Relaxed Fit Denim Jeans $33 (Orig. $55)
- Wrinkle-Resistant Poplin Button-Down Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Navtech Slim Fit Traveler Pants $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sustainably Crafted Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt $40 (Orig. $80)
- Colorblock Pullover Hoodie $40 (Orig. $80)
- Colorblock Hooded Jacket $74 (Orig. $148)
- Quilted Tempasphere Puffer Jacket $45 (Orig. $160)
- Striped Quarter-Zip Sweater $27 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
