Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up to 60% off best-selling boots, slippers, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having an UGG Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off women’s boots, slippers, apparel, home items, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. With Valentine’s Day just next week, this is a perfect option to surprise your loved one with an amazing gift. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cory II Genuine Shearling Line Boots. They’re currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. This style is great for cool weather with a faux fur interior and suede exterior to help keep you warm. Plus, you can find these boots in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the GAP Activewear Event that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and deals starting at $10.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!