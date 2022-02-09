Open and preserve wine like a pro: Cuisinart’s EvolutionX with foil cutter now $45 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RWO-100 EvolutionX Cordless 4-in-1 Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener for $45.10 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently on sale for $56 at Best Buy, this is 36% off the going rate, within $1.50 or so of the Amazon all-time low, the deepest price drop we have tracked since last October, and the best we can find. If you’re an avid wine drinker or are just looking for an elegant way to open up a bottle in front of company, the EvolutionX model is worth a look at this price. While there are certainly more affordable solutions out there, this one can open up 50 bottles before it needs the 2 hour recharge time over USB. It also includes an aerator and doubles as a foil cutter so you don’t get left with a messy wrapper as well as a wine preserver top if you don’t finish the bottle in one go. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If the higher-end Cuisinart model is a bit much for your needs, check out the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener. This one comes in at $20 Prime shipped and includes much of the same feature set overall. The battery isn’t as powerful on this one, but it can still open up 30 bottles per charge, which should be more than enough in just about all cases.

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on kitchen gear and more. You’ll find everything from indoor grills and toasters to essentials and Amazon’s first notable Instant Pot sale of the year with up to $100 in savings on its latest Dutch ovens, multi-cookers, air fryers, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

More on the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Wine Bottle Opener

Fully rechargeable

Quick charge- up to 2-hours to fully charge

20 Minutes of continuous runtime

Opens up-to 50 bottles per charge

LED display controls

7.4 Volts of lithium ion power

USB Compatible

