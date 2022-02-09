PDP’s Mario Star Switch gamepad within cents of Amazon low at $13.50 + more from $8

We have spotted some notable deals on PDP Nintendo Switch accessories at Amazon today from $8. First up, you can score the PDP Gaming Black Mario Star Wired Pro Controller for $13.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is up to 46% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While more recently selling in the $20 range, this is within about $0.50 of the all-time low as well. This officially licensed gamepad brings a Nintendo Pro Controller setup for a fraction of the price with the novel interchangeable faceplate design. You’ll also find a detachable 8-foot cable, turbo mode for rapid fire action, and low friction analog sticks. More deals and details below from $8.

More PDP Switch gear deals:

Be sure to check out our coverage of the new OLED model PDP controller and accessories for the latest Switch console. Designed to match the black and white model, you can get a closer look right here.

But if you’re Xbox and PlayStation gamer, you can land the brand’s headset for just $7 Prime shipped or as much as 53% off the going rate right now.

More on the PDP Gaming Black Mario Star Wired Pro Controller:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Compatible with any faceoff pro Controller Faceplate

Responsive low friction analog sticks for smooth turns and quick movements

Features turbo mode activate rapid Fire Buttons

Detachable 8′ cable included

