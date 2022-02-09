Regularly $50 Remington Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer now $26 at Amazon + more

Amazon is now offering the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer for $25.98 shipped. Regularly up to $50, this is 48% off the going rate, within less than $2 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This one trades the more familiar form-factor for a chunky, non-slip handheld design with 40 minutes of cordless run time via its rechargeable lithium battery. Ready for wet and dry shaving, it includes five length combs (2mm to 12mm) as well as the “innovative Trim/Shave Technology [that] cuts hair as close as 0.2mm for smooth, comfortable performance.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy where similar models sell for $47. More details below.

The Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 3000 is a notable alternative here. While you won’t get the more modern design, it is a far more extensive kit that sells for slightly under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. It is also among the more popular options there and includes ear and nose trimming attachments.

While we are talking personal care deals, we are also still tracking some great offers from Oral-B and Panasonic on oral care products:

More on the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer:

Get ultra fast results for your body grooming routine with the REMINGTON ShortCut Pro Body Hair Trimmer. The stainless steel blade is 60% wider to trim more body hair in one pass, and it’s dual-sided so you can trim in either direction. Our innovative Trim/Shave Technology cuts hair as close as 0.2mm for smooth, comfortable performance. And you can attach a guide comb to find the length you want (2-12mm). WETech gives you the freedom to trim up in the shower for ultimate comfort, and the washout port makes it simple to keep your trimmer fresh

