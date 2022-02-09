Seagate’s 540MB/s 500GB Game Drive for Xbox hits Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $120)

While we are still tracking a series of notable portable SSD deals from SanDisk, Crucial, WD, and others starting at $60, we just spotted a solid offer on the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox. The 500GB Solid-State Drive is now marked down to $79.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $120 and more recently in the $110 range, this is a new Amazon all-time low that we have tracked and the best price we can find. Also matched at B&H. Designed for Xbox, this model brings an additional 500GB of game storage to your setup (titles will need to be migrated to the system on Series X/S) and also includes 2-months of Xbox Game Pass with it. This Game Drive is rated at 540MB/s with plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity (no external power needed), a shock-resistant design, and one-year of rescue service for your data. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below. 

If you think you can make do with a hard drive instead of the more reliable SSD option above, the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External Hard Drive is now marked down to $75 at Amazon. While not an all-time low and only $5 under the option above, it comes with loads more storage at 2TB. It is typically in the $80 to $95 range at Amazon. If you’re looking for it to mainly just store additional games and the like, this might be a worthwhile option for some folks. 

But as we mentioned above, some of the other portable SSDs we have on sale are even more feature-rich and popular whether you’re using them for game storage or otherwise. So be sure to swing by our previous roundup for deep deals on some of the best models out there starting from $60 shipped

Back in October, Seagate unleashed the latest-generation 1TB Xbox Game Drive. You can get all of the details on this SSD option with the new green LED in tow in our coverage here

More on the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox:

  • Compatible devices: Gaming Console
  • Gain free access to 100+ great games with a limited time membership to Xbox Game Pass
  • Dive into the action with a quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity—no power cable needed
  • This external solid state drive features a lightweight, shock resistant design with a sleek black finish to complement the Xbox One X
  • Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included three year limited warranty and one-year Rescue Service

