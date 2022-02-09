Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30P electric scooter with 40 mile range falls to $750 (Save $200)

Wellbots is offering the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P Electric Kick Scooter for $749.99 shipped with the code MAX200 at checkout. Down $200 from its normal going rate of $950 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our previous mention from January by an additional $0.01 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. This electric scooter leverages a 350W motor to reach speeds of up to 18.6MPH and the massive battery allows it to travel over 40 miles on a single charge. This is fairly long for a scooter and means you’ll easily be able to make it to work and back with extra charge left in most scenarios. Keep reading for additional info.

Another alternative would be Segway’s Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter for $700 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. While it only sports a range of 25 miles, it can still reach speeds of 18.6MPH, similar to today’s lead deal. However, the Gotrax APEX XL Commuting Electric Scooter is available on Amazon for $350 with the final price reflecting at checkout. With a 15 mile range, this is more meant for 1-way trips or quick visits to the corner store. But, coming in at 50% below even the lower-cost Segway here, it’s an easy recommendation for those on a tighter budget.

While out riding around, something fun to do is have an action camera strapped either to you or the scooter itself. This will allow you to capture some fun moments while outside riding and can even protect you in case of an accident with footage of what really happened. Right now, the DJI Action 2 is on sale from $359 for the first time, and it would be a great option to bring with you on trips.

More on the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P Electric Scooter:

Revolutionary Upgrade of Electric Scooters: With powerful 350W motor, Segway Ninebot MAX can reach to 18. 6 mph, travel up to 40. 4 miles and max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life, Input Voltage 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz

Portable Folding Design: One-step folding system for easy portability. Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooter can be folded with ease in mere 3 seconds. Carry it on public transportation, store it in your car and any destination you desire effortlessly.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: the mechanical and electrical Anti-Lock braking system ensure braking safety. Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with self-healing 10-inch pneumatic tires provide max comfort, even on rough surfaces or speed bumps.

