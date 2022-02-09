Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand $19.50 (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 15W/7.5W Fast Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this charger normally runs $25 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 22% off. Designed to deliver up to 15W of wireless charging to supported Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhone, you’ll be able to power up nearly as fast as traditional plug-in charges. The dual coil design also allows you to use this stand to charge in both portrait and landscape, and it even works through up to 3mm thick cases.
More on the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charger:
The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Stands are slim and compact chargers that delivers 15W of power to your iOS or Android phone. Devised with dual coil to ensure fast charging in either portrait or landscape modes. Stream movies, answer calls, or continue reading recipes while your phone powers up. Compatible with most phone cases and is Qi-certified, you’ll also find a LED Light indicator to ensure successful charging. The LED light indicates if your phone is properly aligned and charging optimally. Pick up to use and set down to power up.
