This 5-piece AirPods accessories kit is now just $23 (Reg. $49)

There is no doubt that AirPods are brilliantly designed earbuds. But even Apple doesn’t think of everything. The Chargeworx 5-Piece Accessory Kit makes your AirPods even better, with add-ons, protection, and more. You can get it today for only $22.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you’re anything like most people who own Apple’s wireless earbuds, you probably use them everyday. That means you want quick access to your AirPods, while keeping them safe and secure. This accessories pack from Chargeworx helps you strike that balance. The five included parts all provide a small upgrade, helping you get the most out of your AirPods.

First up, you get a pair of wingtips. These are small fins that attach to your AirPods that make them more stable in your ear. As a result, they shouldn’t ever fall out during sport and exercise. When you’re not actively listening, you can use the supplied magnetic strap. This keeps your AirPods hanging off your neck for easy access. Alternatively, you can use the wristband holder to attach the earpieces to your watch.

The kit also contains a silicone skin for your AirPods case. This provides protection from bumps and scrapes, and the skin is dust proof. The final piece of the kit, a carabiner, allows you to hang the AirPods case from your belt or bag.

A larger version of this Chargeworx kit is rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and this smaller version offers great value. You can grab it today for just $22.99, saving 54% on the MSRP. Don’t need the wingtips? You can also get a 4-piece set for $22.99 (Reg. $49) in Black, Dark Blue, or Lavender.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!