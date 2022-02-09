YI smart home cameras now start from just $18 a pop in Amazon’s latest Gold Box (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YI Technology’s official Amazon storefront is now offering up to 20% off a range of its now even more affordable home security cams. You can score a YI 1080p Smart Home Camera for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $25 range, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time and a particularly affordable way to bring some smart cams home. However, you can also save even more on the 4-pack that is now at $71.99 shipped, down from the typical $90 and $8 under the price of buying them individually right now. Alexa support, live 1080p feeds to your smart devices, motion detection notifications, family sharing, and 30-day cloud storage highlight the feature list here. Head below for more.

While today’s lead deals represent some of the most popular smart home cameras at one of the lowest prices out there, the pan and tilt model is also on sale today. If you’re looking to take it up a notch, the now $27.19 shipped upgraded model is worth a look. Usually in the $34 range, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is essentially the same as the models above but with a more advanced tracking system, 2-way audio, and night vision in tow.

Alongside deals on Blink’s latest smart video doorbells, camera kits, and more from $25, we are also tracking Anker’s Pet Camera with motion detection and treat tossing at one of its best prices right now. Currently $80 off the going rate, this is one of the more advanced models out there with AI motion detection and a 270-degree rotatable launcher. Get all of the details on this offer in our previous coverage and hit up our smart home hub for even more.

More on the YI 1080p Smart Home Camera:

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noon light’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Adjustable Alert Frequency: AI powered human detected alert or motion detected alerts can be set by sensitivity levels from high to low. Eliminates ‘false positives’ caused by flying insects, small pets, or light changes. You’ll only be alerted for the moments that matter

Works With Alexa – Officially Alexa compatible and works with any screen-based Alexa device. You can use the Alexa Skill to turn on your camera or view its live feed with a simple voice command.

