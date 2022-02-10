Popular beard grooming kits, heated straighteners, and more from $16 (Up to 30% off)

-
30% off From $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mettle Elan (100% positive feedback in the last months) is now offering up to 20% or more off a range of Beard King and Arkham beard grooming kits and accessories. One standout is the popular Arkam Premium Beard Straightener for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 these days, it sold for as much as $36 across 2021 and is now at least  30% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Using “rapid heating technology,” this brush makes for a quick and easy way to get that beard in order. Alongside the included wooden pocket comb and travel bag, it can also double as a hair straightener as well. Head below for more. 

Browse through the rest of today’s beard-focused Gold Box sale for additional offers from $16 Prime shipped. You’ll find a series of beard aprons as well as more extensive and quite popular grooming kits at some of the best prices we have tracked. 

And while we are talking personal care items, if you’re fast you’ll still be able to take advantage of the first notable Oral-B sale of the year at Amazon:

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Arkam Premium Beard Straightener:

Featuring rapid heating technology, Arkam’s beard straightener comb was designed to save you valuable time and achieve the perfect look. Our 2-in-1 heated beard comb for men doubles as a hair straightener, so you can tame your mane and look your absolute best, every day. Built with advanced ionic technology, our mens beard straightener reduces frizz and locks in moisture for smooth & healthy results.

