Lamicall’s silver Duplex Reversible MacBook Stand hits Amazon all-time low at $20 (Reg. $50)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Duplex Reversible Laptop Elevator Stand in sliver for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the Space Gray model and a new all-time low in silver at up to 60% off the going rate. Compatible with all laptops from 10 to 17 inches including the 2021 MacBook lineup, it provides a sleek perch for your portable computer with 6 inches of elevation off the tabletop. This model features a branding-free approach (outside of the logo that rests under your laptop) made of “premium alloy” with a cable port hole in the back, it also has rubber padding and a reversible design. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the popular Lamicall LN03 model at just $10 Prime shipped. This one isn’t quite as elegant looking if you ask me, nor does it provide as the level of lift, but it does fold right down for portability and provides a home for your MacBook much the same otherwise. Not to mention coming in at half the price of today’s lead deal.

Another notable MacBook accessory deal we spotted today comes by way of Satechi’s latest USB-C Pro Hub Max. Now available with a $20 launch discount, this attractive solution sits right up against your latest-model MacBook with 96W charging and 6K display support alongside a slew of other I/O options. You can get a closer look and learn more about what it has to offer in this morning’s coverage.

More on the Lamicall Duplex Reversible Laptop Elevator Stand:

The laptop stand holder is compatible with all laptops from 10’’ up to 17’’, such as Mac MacBook Pro 16 14 inch 2021 Air 12 13 13.3 15 inch 2020 2019 2018 Microsoft Surface Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP Acer Chromebook and more laptop notebooks. Christmas Gifts Thanksgiving Present Regalos de Navidad.

The Macbook air pro stand allows you to choose any side to hold your laptop. Made of premium alloy, the laptop riser is quite sturdy and has a smooth edge that protects you from scratching. Full-cover silicone rubber can prevents your laptop from scratching and slipping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!